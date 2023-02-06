Kevin Nash Feels Top WWE Star Is 'Missing Something'

Bobby Lashley has found much success in WWE, especially in the current decade, as he has won both the United States and WWE Championships twice since 2020. Lashley also walked in and out of WrestleMania 37 as WWE Champion, along with picking up major victories over the likes of Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and Austin Theory. Despite those wins, Lashley has never been presented as the top guy in WWE — with some believing that he could excel in that role.

While hosting "Kliq This," WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash addressed his opinion of the former WWE Champion and how he believes Lashley comes across to audiences. "I love Bobby, he's a sweetheart," Nash said. "He just always seems to be missing something. I don't know what it is ... I think he comes across, to me, like he is a nice guy. He's not a killer. Bobby Lashley is not a killer, you know? He's the nice f****** guy."

Lashley has been portrayed by WWE as one of the toughest men in the company, with his MMA history taken into account. Another WWE star who has a history in the octagon is Brock Lesnar, who Lashley has been compared to over his time in WWE. Nash discussed his thoughts on the difference between Lesnar and Lashley onscreen. "Where Brock Lesnar, who's a nice guy, he, he just has that something in him," Nash said. "If you said, 'Please, I've had enough,' I think Bobby would stop. I think Brock would stomp you two more times."

