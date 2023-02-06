WWE NXT Star Appears To Show Respect Towards MJF

AEW World Champion MJF took to Twitter to defend Zachary Wentz, who worked under the ring name Nash Carter in "WWE NXT" before his release in 2022 stemming from abuse allegations made by his ex-wife Kimber Lee.

"Everyone's afraid of talking honestly so I will," MJF declared In his two-part tweet. "Zachary Wentz isn't [an] antisemite."

"I lived with him," MJF added. "The fact he's not on TV right now because a girl (who got caught lying about abuse) couldn't handle a break up and posted a photo of him doing something in jest is wild."

Now it appears that the current "NXT" North American Champion, Wes Lee, is backing up the AEW Champ. Taking to Twitter Monday afternoon, he posted a screenshot of a pattern similar to that of MJF's scarf with the caption "Respect...." followed by a raised fist emoji. Lee, who is also a two-time "NXT" Tag Team Champion alongside Wentz, has teamed with Wentz frequently throughout their careers across multiple promotions. In fact, they've captured tag team gold together in AAW, CZW, PWG, XICW, and The Wrestling Revolver.

While Wentz wrestled as recently as February 2 for Revolver Wrestling, Kimber Lee last competed in October 2022 for Gainesville, Florida's FEST Wrestling. For what it's worth, this isn't the first time MJF has spoken up in support of Wentz. Back in May 2022, he tweeted out a similar message.

"I lived with this man. He's not an antisemite. Stop virtue signaling and let the man do his job," MJF wrote in the tweet which has since been deleted.