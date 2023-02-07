Mandy Rose Walks Fans Through Her Final Day At WWE NXT

In the span of one day, Mandy Rose went from being one of the longest-reigning "NXT" Women's Champions in the brand's history to being unemployed following her release from WWE due to her subscription-based content on FanTime. And while the news of her WWE exit was a surprise to many, perhaps no one was caught more off guard than Rose herself.

Appearing on Renee Paquette's podcast "The Sessions," Rose walked listeners through the day before her release, when she lost the "NXT" Women's Title to Roxanne Perez, confirming that, while the two were supposed to wrestle, it was not initially planned for that night.

"Vengeance Day was when it was supposed to maybe happen," Rose said. "That was all up in the air; that's the only news I got as far as the future. But it was said we were actually going to do the match that night. It was around 2 when I was told. Right away, I had the inclination that something was up."

However, based on how things had gone for her since her return to "NXT" in the summer of 2021, she thought she knew when things were happening, an assumption that proved false here. "Everyone treated me so great at 'NXT.' I had a great relationship with Shawn Michaels, the writers, the producers, everyone. I was never kept out of the loop either. Being a champion for 413 days, I was in the loop for everything. I didn't really have many surprises like that. So it was very 'Whoa, did I do something? What's going on?'"

While Rose, who stated she knew the decision came from Michaels, wanted to know more about the last-minute decision, she admitted there wasn't enough time to get more information. "I didn't really have to go and seek other answers, even though I wanted other answers," Rose said. "But at that moment, I had to do my job and get to planning our match and everything else we had to do that night."

