Dana White Entertained UFC Fight For WWE Star

Logan Paul has announced his presence in the professional wrestling scene with authority since stepping between the ropes, establishing himself very quickly as a future star in WWE as well as a bonafide box office attraction. In just his third match, Paul wrestled Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship helping make last year's Crown Jewel the "most viewed international PLE in company history." Outside of the ring though, Paul has used his social media clout to expand his entrepreneurial empire, recently announcing a deal to make his Prime beverage the official sports drink of the UFC.

But as well as he's done for WWE, Paul has been very vocal in the past about wanting to do something more for Dana White someday, too, calling it his favorite sports organization since he was a kid. In fact, during the latest episode of the "IMPAULSIVE" podcast, UFC announcer Bruce Buffer revealed that White has "entertained" the idea of having Paul get into the Octagon for a future bout, something Paul would confirm as true. In the event that such a fight turned from fantasy to reality, Paul would join a select group of WWE Superstars who have also fought in the UFC, joining names like Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, and Matt Riddle.

If Paul was to step into the Octagon, it would probably halt any aspirations he has with WWE, where he is currently operating with a multi-year deal, given the training and preparation that goes into transitioning to MMA. Aside from UFC talk, Paul is rumored for a date in the ring with Seth "Freakin" Rollins at WrestleMania 39 following their confrontation at the Royal Rumble.