Former WWE Official Believes Lita's Raw Return Got Overlooked

"WWE Raw" this week featured the return of Lita. The Hall Of Famer got involved in the main event, helping Becky Lynch defeat Bayley in a Steel Cage match by dealing with the rest of Damage CTRL outside the ring. While Lita's comeback was a big moment, former WWE official Jimmy Korderas claimed on his latest "Reffin Rant" that Lita's WWE return was something "that got overlooked."

Of course, The Road to WrestleMania always features a lot of big moments, and that was the case this week on "Raw" with appearances from Brock Lesnar, Edge, and Beth Phoenix as well as several Elimination Chamber qualifying matches. It was the promo exchange between Paul Heyman and Cody Rhodes that really got everyone talking, and while Koreras believes the two men "knocked it out of the park," it did get more attention than other big moments on the show.

"That's a big deal having Lita come back to help Becky Lynch, but the next day, what is everybody talking about? The Cody vs Heyman segment," he said. "Not that there's anything wrong with that, but again, the timing could have been better if they'd done that segment on the Monday after EC."

Similarly, earlier this week, Korderas questioned the timing of the Rhodes and Heyman promo segment, explaining how the heated promo segment runs the risk of overshadowing the upcoming match between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

