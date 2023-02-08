Booker T Thinks WWE NXT Star Is Like The Miz With More Flavor

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T was granted a front-row seat to witness the growth and progression of the next crop of WWE superstars when he joined the "NXT" commentary team last October.

Since then, he's teased the return of his popular "Fave Five" series where he lists his top five wrestlers in the company. High on Grayson Waller, it might be safe to say that Waller would fit into the latest edition. "This kid, Grayson Waller, he's a talent. He reminds me so much of someone like the Miz who got so much charisma. He's flamboyant," Booker T explained on the "Hall of Fame" podcast.

With his background in reality television, and often vain demeanor on-screen, Waller naturally receives comparisons to The Miz. According to Booker T, though, Waller might have a slight leg up on the former WWE Champion. "This kid actually, he may even have a little bit more flavor than someone like The Miz," Booker T said.

Waller previously echoed similar sentiments, revealing he has "all the respect in the world" for Miz, but pointed out a glaring difference between the two. "I think people know that Miz is a good guy, too. He's doing all these media appearances. He's obviously who he is, but he's a good guy, too. I'm not," Waller told WWE's "After The Bell" podcast.

Over the weekend, Waller took his best shot at dethroning Bron Breakker as "NXT" Champion but came up short in his quest for the title, losing their Steel Cage Match at Vengeance Day.