WWE Hall Of Famer Texted Paul Heyman To Praise The Bloodline

The chronicle of Sami Zayn maneuvering his way into The Bloodline has kept fans, and a WWE Hall of Famer, thoroughly immersed in the WWE product.

After seeping his way into the favor of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Zayn later donned the title of "Honorary Uce," and cemented his spot in The Bloodline. However, the saga recently took a substantial twist at the 2023 Royal Rumble when Zayn shattered the back of Roman Reigns with a steel chair. The WWE Universe erupted upon Zayn's actions, rounding out a roll of "great programming" and "great booking" as Paul Heyman once put it.

Often praised for his creative mind, Heyman also serves as the on-screen manager, and special counsel, for Reigns and emerged as another key figure throughout the story of The Bloodline. "He's a master, complete master at what he does," WWE Hall of Famer Madusa told "The Angle Podcast."

"The other night at 'Raw [30],' I just texted him. I said, 'Dude, that has got to be one of the best storylines that we've had or seen in a long time, The Bloodline. I just got chills," she continued.

Despite his evident betrayal of trust, Zayn isn't done with The Bloodline just yet. On the February 3 edition of "SmackDown," Zayn ambushed Reigns, unloading a spear onto "The Tribal Chief," before challenging him to a title match at Elimination Chamber. The two will now meet one-on-one at the February 18 premium live event with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line.