Backstage Speculation On CM Punk's AEW Availability

CM Punk hasn't been seen on AEW programming since he won the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley at the All Out pay-per-view last September. Immediately following that event, the 44-year-old verbally attacked a handful of his co-workers in the post-show media scrum, which reportedly led to a skirmish upon his return to the locker room. Punk was later stripped of the AEW title and taken off television by AEW CEO Tony Khan. Details regarding a potential return have now emerged.

According to "Wrestling Observer Radio," Punk will be available if AEW wants to use him in a couple of months. It's said that the Chicago-born wrestler underwent surgery following All Out to repair a torn left triceps – such an injury would typically rule a performer out of action for up to eight months. With the promotion currently lacking in the top babyface department, the 44-year-old could be the person they call upon to fill that void. However, the report suggested Punk would not be "the guy" to take up that position if he returned. WOR pointed out that AEW had the opportunity to establish Punk's former rival and reigning AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman as a key babyface but instead opted for a "double-cross" involving William Regal to maintain his status as a heel.

It's currently unclear if Punk will be interested in returning to the company. It was speculated in October 2022 that the two-time AEW World Champion had been in discussions with the promotion to buy out the remainder of his contract, which led to rumors that Punk could be on his way back to WWE. Despite the gossip, Punk's status with AEW remains unknown, as there has been no official word from either party.