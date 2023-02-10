WWE Hall Of Famer Questions CM Punk's Ability To Continue Wrestling For AEW

It was reported this week that CM Punk would be available to return to All Elite Wrestling in a couple of months. It's said that the former AEW World Champion has been recovering from a torn left triceps. Punk's last appearance for Tony Khan's promotion came at the All Out pay-per-view in September 2022. After winning the AEW World Championship for the second time at that event, the Chicago-born wrestler was allegedly involved in a backstage skirmish following a verbal attack on some of his co-workers in the post-show media scrum. He was stripped of the AEW title days later without an explanation. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has questioned whether the 44-year-old could handle a return to the promotion.

"The footage when CM Punk exited that night – brother looked tired, man," Booker T said on "The Hall of Fame" podcast. "I know he had been in a grueling match. He was bloodied, bruised, battered, torn, literally because he tore his what? Triceps? ... How much longer can you push yourself at 45 in a company like AEW? That's my question more than anything."

Punk joined AEW in August 2021. The former WWE Champion has performed in 23 matches since linking up with the company, including a Dog Collar bout with MJF at AEW Revolution 2022 and a clash with "Hangman" Adam Page to win the AEW World Championship for the first time at the last May's Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Booker T added that he doesn't believe there's enough left in the body after 45 for the type of hard-hitting matches Punk has been performing in.

If you use the quote in this article, please credit the "Hall of Fame" podcast, with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.