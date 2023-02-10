Why Rhea Ripley Wasn't On WWE Raw This Week

Rhea Ripley will have her hands full at Elimination Chamber on February 18 when she teams up with stablemate Finn Balor to take on Edge and Beth Phoenix. Yet while that match was made this past Monday on "WWE Raw," the Eradicator of The Judgement Day was nowhere to be found. However, her absence that night is no cause for fan concern. That's because, per Fightful, the women's Royal Rumble winner was simply back home in Australia visiting family.

In the months leading up to her Rumble win, Ripley has become a staple on "Raw" alongside her cohorts Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio. And in those months, The Judgment Day has had its fair share of run-ins with the stable's former leader, Edge. Ultimately, this led to a brutal "I Quit" match at Extreme Rules between Balor and Edge, with the latter having to mutter those two titular words while Ripley threatened to hit an incapacitated Phoenix with a Con-Chair-To. Despite doing so, Ripley struck "The Glamazon" anyway, and here we are.

On the other hand, it wouldn't have been too farfetched to imagine that Ripley was simply selling her injuries from a brutal Women's Royal Rumble, which saw her enter first and survive for over an hour before last eliminating Liv Morgan. Additionally, hours before her match, she was struck down by a stiff spear from Phoenix. The following night on "Raw," the WWE Hall of Famer leveled her with another one. Perhaps taking a little family time is exactly what Ripley needed.