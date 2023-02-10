Elias Provides Health Update On Ezekiel

Since Elias made his long-awaited return to WWE in October 2022, there has been no sign of his brother Ezekiel. Ezekiel was last seen in August on "WWE Raw," ending up hospitalized following a vicious attack by Kevin Owens. He's also not part of any creative plans moving forward, as his name was later removed from WWE's internal roster. So how is Ezekiel doing and what is his status? Elias provided a quick health update during an interview with WWE Deutschland.

"Yeah I gotta be honest with you. The boss is in way more contact with him than I am. He wants to know like when's he gonna be back, how is he, everything like that," he said. "But the truth is all the reports I get is that he's still in a coma. He's in the hospital recovering. Ever since he was taken out by Kevin Owens. I don't know if you remember when the whole family was gathered by the hospital bed. I kinda keep my distance now to protect myself emotionally. It's hard to see my brother like that. But all the reports I get say that he's still in a coma and we're hoping for a recovery though."

Sadly, that means we won't be seeing Ezekiel again anytime soon. Fortunately, Elias is back in the wake of his absence and has been very active. He's had matches with Alpha Academy, Omos, and Solo Sikoa. This past Monday night, he squared off with Montez Ford to qualify for the Elimination Chamber match, but ultimately fell short.