Fred Rosser Wants To Walk Through The Forbidden Door In 2023

Since joining New Japan Pro-Wrestling in 2020, Fred Rosser has done a whole lot to create a vastly different image than the one he had from his stint in WWE, where he was known as Darren Young, including holding the New Japan Strong Openweight Championship for nearly as many days as GUNTHER has held the WWE Intercontinental Title. But as he gears up to defend the title against KENTA at Battle in the Valley, Rosser isn't shy about wanting more.

In an interview with New Japan's website, Rosser was asked whether he was ready to enter the Forbidden Door and work for some of the promotions New Japan is partnered with, such as AEW, Impact Wrestling, or Ring of Honor. His answer will surprise no one.

"Yeah," Rosser said. "Collectively, there's so much wrestling out there. I hate to sound like an old timer talking about 'back in my day,' but when it came to major options when I started in 2002, it was WWE and that was it.

"At the time I didn't think I could cut it with the hard-hitting Japanese style- look at me now! Now there's so much out there so when I talk to young hopefuls I tell them not to get discouraged because there are just so many options. There's no need to settle. Dust settles- you shouldn't."

Rosser will a chance to at least enter the Forbidden Door once in 2023. The Strong Openweight Champion was one of many New Japan talents announced for the Impact/New Japan joint show Multiverse United: Only The STRONG Survive, which will take place during WrestleMania weekend. As of this writing, his opponent for the event hasn't been announced.