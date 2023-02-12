Betting Odds For Charlotte Flair And Roman Reigns' WrestleMania 39 Matches Revealed

As WWE continues down the Road to WrestleMania 39, two of the top championship matches have already been confirmed over two months in advance. The winners of this year's Royal Rumble Matches, Rhea Ripley and Cody Rhodes, have already set their sights on the champions of their respective choosing, with Ripley challenging Charlotte Flair for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship and Rhodes challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. While much can change between now and April 8, bets are already being placed on the currently scheduled championship matches at WrestleMania 39.

While they are likely to fluctuate in the coming months as details surrounding the matches become clearer, here are the current betting odds for both confirmed championship bouts at WrestleMania 39 (via BetOnline):

WWE Undisputed Universal Championship Match Winner:

Cody Rhodes -500

Roman Reigns (c) +300

WWE RAW Women's Championship Match Winner:

Rhea Ripley -500

Charlotte Flair (c) +300

As of now, both Royal Rumble winners are currently the favorites to win their championship matches, albeit not by too wide of a margin. These odds also come before the upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, which could see a major development for the WWE Universal Championship Match. Before facing Cody at WrestleMania 39, Roman Reigns must defend his unified titles against Sami Zayn on February 18 in Zayn's hometown of Montreal, Quebec, Canada. While Zayn currently stands as an overwhelming underdog to win the title in Montreal, it is far from impossible for the former "Honorary Uce" to throw a wrench in the projected WrestleMania 39 main event as we know it.

Ripley will also have her hands full at Elimination Chamber when she teams with Finn Balor to face the team of Edge and Beth Phoenix in a mixed tag team match.