Jeff Jarrett's Dark Experience Gave Him A New Perspective

2022 has come and gone but what a year it was for WWE Hall of Famer, Jeff Jarrett. Jarrett's career resurgence, however, came with an uphill battle. When he was released from his role as a member of the WWE creative team in July 2021, Jarrett describes this time in his career as "a really, really dark time."

"I view things differently, and in a lot of ways, I don't want to say but I was off the market, you know?" Jarrett told Fightful. "I wasn't active and doing things, but over the last couple of years -– and I've documented it on My World -– from the Hall of Fame and then working in international and the live event department in WWE and just doing certain things, and kind of just my life circumstances, I made a decision about, I don't know, about 18 months ago, 'You know what? I'm going to get in the best shape that I possibly can and just see what happens.'"

Jarrett was like a vagabond, traveling from promotion to promotion and applying whatever knowledge and skills he had to what the company needed. In the same year, he appeared in Lucha Libre AAA, GCW, and AEW, while he also competed in Ric Flair's last match, and also made a return to WWE.

"If I would have told you this time last year [about me going to AEW], we would have all said, 'What are you smoking? Are you out of your mind?' But, to me, the AEW situation -– and hats off to Tony Khan," said Jarrett.