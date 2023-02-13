Backstage Speculation On Whether Trish Stratus And Others Are In New York For WWE Raw

With Elimination Chamber taking place this weekend, and WWE WrestleMania 39 a little more than a month away, storylines in the company continue to heat up, and it sounds as though some interesting faces will be present backstage tonight. A new report from Mike Johnson of PWI Elite sheds some light on possible appearances for tonight's "WWE Raw" at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, including updates on Trish Stratus, NXT Champion Bron Breakker, and more.

According to Johnson, there are people within WWE who expect Stratus to appear tonight, and to be somehow involved with the storyline involving Damage CTRL, Becky Lynch, and Lita. With that implication, it seems very possible that this Saturday's premium live event will see Bayley, IO Sky, and Dakota Kai take on Lynch, Lita, and Stratus. WWE Hall of Famer Lita returned last week on "Raw" to come to the aid of Lynch, but the women are still outnumbered three-to-two. Stratus last competed in the ring at SummerSlam 2019, where she lost to Charlotte Flair, while Lita wrestled Lynch at last year's Elimination Chamber event.

The report also states that Breakker will be at the "Raw" taping, and is likely to join other "WWE NXT" performers who have wrestled on "Main Event" rather than appearing tonight on USA Network. Rey Mysterio is also set to be in the New York area but is not currently scheduled to appear on "Raw" itself. Mysterio last appeared on "WWE SmackDown" this past Friday, where he competed in a four-way match to determine the No. 1 Contender to the WWE Intercontinental Championship but came up short.