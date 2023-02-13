Backstage Details On Sami Zayn Creative Plans And More For WWE Raw

It has been over 25 years since the infamous 1997 Survivor Series took place in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, and this Saturday's Elimination Chamber is looking to give that event a run for its money when it comes to intrigue and anticipation. That's because the current storyline between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, who will fight for Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the event, has captured the wrestling world's attention. And it may not be done doing that in the lead up to the big show.

Fightful Select has confirmed an earlier report that Zayn will be at "WWE Raw" tonight in Brooklyn, New York, and has been in the plans for the show as of a day ago. As he has been doing on "WWE SmackDown" recently, Zayn is scheduled to hop the barricade at some point during the show. As of this writing, Reigns nor any other Bloodline members are being advertised for "Raw," though that doesn't preclude them from appearing.

Zayn's presence on "Raw" isn't the only thing planned, as MVP, the Street Profits, Maximum Male Models, Alpha Academy, Chelsea Green, and Adam Pearce are all in the New York area, despite not being advertised for the show. It was noted a segment between Alpha Academy and Maximum Male Models is planned, and that there was a notable increase in extras, both for a planned dining sequence and the contract signing between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley. WWE has also made plans to incorporate a Valentine's Day theme into "Raw," reportedly ordering "a ton of stuff" to put backstage. It's unclear if the Valentine's Day theme will be kept to backstage decorations, or if an angle or match related to the holiday will be included as well.