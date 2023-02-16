Kurt Angle Jokes About Getting Neck Tattoo Featuring Iconic WWE Catchphrase

One of the most talked about tattoos a wrestler has gotten in the past few years is Cody Rhodes' patriotic neck tattoo — with some believing it to be unappealing. Many have addressed their thoughts on it, including Rhodes himself, recently discussing his decision in a podcast with Logan Paul. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, who only has one tattoo of his own — an eagle on his back — revealed his thoughts on the controversial tattoo.

"To each his own," Angle said on a bonus episode of "The Kurt Angle Show." When it was brought up that he could imitate Rhodes by getting a neck tattoo of his own, Angle jokingly stated he would get the words "'Broken freakin' neck.' That would be a great idea."

Rhodes got the tattoo ahead of his match against MJF at Revolution 2020, with some believing when he made his entrance that the tattoo was in fact, not real. It wound up being as real as possible, with Rhodes going on to win three TNT Championships with the neck tattoo. Since returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38, he and his tattoo have experienced much success, remaining undefeated prior to his torn pectoral muscle in June 2022. Rhodes returned at the Royal Rumble, winning the 30-man match and will now headline WrestleMania 39 alongside the tattoo.

While this is the most controversial tattoo he has on his body, Rhodes also has a tattoo on his chest that just says the word "Dream." This a reference to his father, WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, whose nickname was the "American Dream."

