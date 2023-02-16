D-Von Dudley Discusses His Sons' Ambitions In Wrestling

While D-Von Dudley's most recent stint in the WWE just came to an end, his sons, Terrell and Terrence Hughes, are only beginning their run in wrestling. The duo has steadily been working up the ranks in wrestling, snagging a few WWE tryouts along the way, as well as some semi-regular appearances on AEW's "Dark" and "Dark: Elevation" programs. But the duo has made it clear that, sooner rather than later, they'll be looking for a permanent home.

In an interview with WrestlingNewsCo, Dudley discussed what his sons' next move may be, and also said that he's talked to them about possibly standing in as their ringside manager, should the need arise.

"I don't really know. I'm behind them with whatever they do," Dudley said. "I do know that they're striving towards NXT or AEW. They're in AEW right now, but they want to be a permanent fixture on that main roster if they can. And if not, then I'm sure they'll set their sights on NXT. I'm behind them all the way in whatever decision they make."

The Hall of Famer praised their abilities in the ring, while also speaking about working with them.

"I think they're tremendous athletes, and think they can go a long way in this business, if given the opportunity. I've always told them 'If you want me to be your manager, I'll come out there and do it and set the table for you. Just don't push me as hard as Bubba does. But I can do it.' It's whatever they decide to do. I think that's a question for them. I can't really speak for them, because every time I do, I get in trouble."

