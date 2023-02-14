Mercedes Mone Should Have Gone Back To WWE

The status of Mercedes Mone was the talk of the wrestling world for much of 2022. Along with Naomi, the superstar formerly known as Sasha Banks walked out of an episode of "WWE Raw" after a reported difference in opinion with management. In January of this year, "The CEO" made her first post-WWE wrestling appearance at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, showing up to confront KAIRI and set up an IWGP Women's Championship match at NJPW Battle in the Valley. That said, did she make the right decision?

Mone has always been open about her desire to wrestle in Japan. Before she joined WWE, competing in the Land of the Rising Sun was her number one goal, and Manami Toyota, Aja Kong, and Meiko Satomura were some of her dream opponents. Unfortunately, Toyota is currently retired from in-ring competition, so that potential match might never amount to anything more than a dream.

Wrestling in companies like NJPW and STARDOM will allow Mone to live her dream of competing in Japan, and that's commendable. At the same time, it's a huge step down for a star of her magnitude.