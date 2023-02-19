KUSHIDA Discusses Coaching Role In Upcoming NJPW Academy

It was only a week ago that NJPW announced the launch of the New Japan Academy, an extension of their LA Dojo in the United States. And it seems this school will be in good hands, as it will be predominantly led by NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Fred Rosser, and long time NJPW star KUSHIDA. In an interview with NJPW's website, KUSHIDA explained what the New Japan Academy is trying to accomplish.

"In simple terms, Academy is a wrestling school, and one where you still get that NJPW history, the culture and the technique," KUSHIDA said. "But on top of that, we can also prepare you for MMA, or for lucha, or for a US television style. There's a lot of different thought processes to the business, and we'll be cognizant of that. So within that, I don't really see myself as a coach so much as someone that can help everyone come through feel and experience the ideas and the techniques behind Japanese wrestling. I really see this as a big learning and growth experience for myself as well, and I'll be approaching this with every bit of the focus I bring to my matches. I want there to be give and take."

While there are many things KUSHIDA, Rosser, and NJPW will be looking for in prospects, KUSHIDA seems to be most interested in wrestlers that are open to anything. "Wrestlers don't learn from one coach and then that's it, finished product," KUSHIDA said. "There's more to it than that. So what I want are people who have that inquisitive nature and open-minded approach. I'm not going to say I'm about teaching people everything, or creating a group of wrestlers in my image. But I'll be looking for people with potential, you know?"