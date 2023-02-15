WWE NXT Star Explains What She And Jacy Jayne Have In Common

Jacy Jayne has stepped into the spotlight following her betrayal of former Toxic Attraction tag team partner Gigi Dolin on the February 7 edition of "NXT." With Jayne turning on her former friend, former "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champion Cora Jade knows what she's going through. Yesterday, Jade hit Twitter to chime in on Jayne's situation, writing, "Me and Jacy dropping pathetic leeches we once called 'friends'"

Jade won the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Roxanne Perez in July 2022. But when Perez went after "NXT" Women's Championship as well, Jade turned on her and cost her the title match. Jade and Perez wound up feuding toward the end of the year, and once their score was settled, Perez ultimately went on to capture the "NXT" Women's Championship anyway.

The rivalry between Dolin and Jayne though has just begun, and interestingly enough, Jayne responded to Jade, pointing out the strange bedfellows they've now become by tweeting, "You were secretly always my favorite, you get it"

Dolin was nowhere to be found last night on "NXT," as her former friend cut a promo in the ring explaining her actions. She even made it a point to refer to her old Toxic Attraction cohort as "Jannetty," once again drawing parallels to the infamous "Barber Shop" breakup of the Rockers, in which Marty Jannetty was thrown through a window much like Dolin was with a door. With Stand And Deliver right around the corner during WrestleMania weekend, the likelihood of them getting their hands on one another then increases with each passing day.