Bianca Belair Names The WWE Horsewoman Who Doesn't Get The Credit She Deserves

The Four Horsewomen of WWE — Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Mone in New Japan Pro-Wrestling — have been at the forefront of the women's division in WWE for nearly eight years. While all four women have won multiple singles championships, only three have had the honor of headlining WrestleMania. Despite walking into WrestleMania twice with championship gold, Bayley has never found herself in the main event. Despite her not always being positioned as important as the other Horsewomen in WWE, "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair — a former rival of Bayley's — had much praise for the longest reigning "SmackDown" Women's Champion.

"I love Bayley," Belair said appearing on "Out of Character with Ryan Satin." "I feel like she's one of the Four Horsewomen that doesn't get as much as credit as she should. She does so much that's not for herself. But, anybody that she steps in the ring with, she brings the best out of them and that's what she did for me ... Bayley is amazing in the ring physically. But, when it comes to mentally, like, her creative mind is so amazing when it comes to wrestling. So, we were able to create some really amazing and iconic moments in the Last Woman Standing match." She specifically mentioned the golf cart spot in Saudi Arabia.

Bayley spent much of the second half of 2022 chasing the "WWE Raw" Women's Championship after returning from her ACL injury, but she would always come up short. Throughout her career, Bayley has held a plethora of gold, as she is one of the only women in WWE history to hold the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships while holding a singles title in the company. Bayley has also won the Money in the Bank briefcase and the "NXT" Championship prior to her main roster run.

