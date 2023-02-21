AR Fox Comments On Teaming Up With Top Flight In AEW

Since arriving in AEW in late 2022, AR Fox has made a sizable splash — picking up one of the biggest victories of his career on the December 23 edition of "AEW Rampage." He and Top Flight won the $300,000 Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Battle Royal when Dante and Darius Martin were able to eliminate Claudio Castagnoli. Despite working as a singles wrestler for much of his career, Fox has seemingly transitioned into the trios ranks for now.

Appearing on "AEW Unrestricted," former Lucha Underground Trios Champion Fox discussed his thoughts on working in six-man tag team action in AEW. "I like them," Fox said. "My favorite thing about wrestling is coming up with stuff ... In a trios match, I like them because it's almost like you've got a couple more colors to paint with."

With all of Fox's trios matches in AEW coming alongside Top Flight, the three men have impressed live crowds with their athletic performances against teams such as The Elite and The Death Triangle. "We just clicked right away," Fox said of Top Flight. "They're super nice and humble and welcoming to me. So they're just super easy to work with. I've been wrestling a while, a long time, almost 16 years now. So, I've been wrestling for longer than them, I would assume ... I still ask them little things here and there about like, how it works at AEW or how it works on TV. So, they've helped me out with that stuff too." Fox and Top Flight will have their third opportunity at the AEW World Trios Championship this Friday on "AEW Rampage" against The Elite.

