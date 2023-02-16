Elite Trios Title Defense And Another Championship Match Added To Friday's AEW Rampage

Since defeating Death Triangle in a best-of-seven series to win the AEW World Trios Championship, The Elite have not been afraid to defend their titles. They'll put their belts on the line again this Friday on a special Slam Dunk edition of "AEW Rampage." On last night's "AEW Dynamite," Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks accepted a challenge from AR Fox and Top Flight for a rematch, and the title bout was made official soon after. Fox and the Martins gave The Elite a run for their money on the February 8 "Dynamite," but ultimately came up short in their quest to become Trios Champions.

The challengers have shown they are capable of notching a win over the champions though. About a month ago on "Dynamite," Top Flight scored a shocking upset victory over the Bucks, leading to their new pursuit of the Trios belts. We'll find out on Friday if they can capitalize on such momentum or if it stalled with their recent six-man defeat.

Also, set for "Rampage," the TBS Champion Jade Cargill puts her title up, defending against Vertvixen. Cargill's impressive undefeated record has continued to rack up win after win as she casts aside each new challenger aiming to dethrone her and end her reign. Vertvixen is a strange opponent for Cargill at this point though, as she has yet to have her hand raised for a win in all her time in AEW, including a loss to Cargill already back in December in a title eliminator match. Unless something drastic occurs, it should be yet another W for the reigning titleholder.

Due to NBA All-Star festivities, Friday's "Rampage" airs at a special start time of 7:00 p.m. EST. Swerve Strickland vs. Dustin Rhodes and Ricky Starks vs. Daniel Garcia are also on the card.