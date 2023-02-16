Bayley Vows Feeling From Past WWE WrestleMania Will Never Happen To Her Again

Bayley has missed the last two WrestleManias and currently does not have a clear path to compete at WrestleMania 39 despite her being one of the biggest stars in the "WWE Raw" women's division. With her not currently being placed on this year's WrestleMania card, Bayley took to Twitter to air her frustration.

"I haven't competed in the last two WrestleManias. Last year, I had no control of due to injury. But I will never forget the feeling of not having a match on WM 37, and I will never let that happen again. I'm going to Hollywood one way or another!!!!!!!!!!"

Bayley tore her ACL days prior to a match against Bianca Belair at the Money in the Bank premium live event in 2021, leading to her being out for over a year. Due to this major injury, Bayley found herself missing WrestleMania 38 in 2022. However, at WrestleMania 37, Bayley was simply left off the card completely and did not have a match despite being fully healthy. Some questioned whether or not she could have been inserted into the "SmackDown" Women's Championship match between Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair considering that she had been one of the most featured stars on the brand during the early pandemic era.

While she missed the last two, Bayley does not want a three-peat of missing WWE's biggest show of the year. This past Monday on "Raw," Bayley had the opportunity to insert herself into the upcoming women's Elimination Chamber, with the winner challenging the "Raw" Women's Champion Belair at WrestleMania 39. Luck was not on the side of Bayley, as Belair wound up defeating both Becky Lynch and Bayley to ensure neither would be added to the Chamber match.