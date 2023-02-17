Bray Wyatt And Uncle Howdy Are In Montreal For Tonight's WWE SmackDown

Following his success in the first-ever Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match at the Royal Rumble, Bray Wyatt has been quite elusive. "The Eater Of Worlds" was last seen on the February 3 "WWE SmackDown," seated in a rocking chair as he re-watched his victory over LA Knight. Looming close by was Uncle Howdy — reportedly played by Wyatt's real-life brother Bo Dallas — who put his hand on Wyatt's shoulder, seemingly validating Wyatt's performance.

As the two appear to be forming an alliance, Fightful Select reports that Wyatt is on-site for tonight's "SmackDown" in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. In addition, Uncle Howdy's gear has also arrived at the venue. The capacity in which Wyatt, Howdy, or even both, will appear onscreen remains unknown. Last week, LA Knight spoke with correspondent Megan Morant, insisting that he was done talking about the Pitch Black Match, and wanted to move on from his loss to Wyatt, though Wyatt has yet to indicate any sign of easing up his hold on Knight.

As Uncle Howdy continues to get closer to Wyatt, the mysterious figure made his presence felt within the mind of Alexa Bliss as well. Leading up to her "WWE Raw" Women's Championship match against Bianca Belair, Bliss struggled to maintain control of herself and started slipping into bouts of dissociation. As the weeks went on, Bliss began unleashing more violent behavior. "Do you feel in charge?" Uncle Howdy taunted her on the January 9 "Raw." Since her loss to Belair at the Royal Rumble, Bliss has disappeared from WWE programming.