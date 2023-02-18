Kurt Angle And Wrestlers From AEW, Impact Star In Mack Masters Competition Commercial

Wrestlers appearing in commercials that are unrelated to wrestling is nothing new. In fact, The Undertaker appeared in a DraftKings commercial ahead of Super Bowl LVII alongside Kevin Hart just last week. However, it is rare to see an ensemble cast of wrestlers spanning different promotions in the same commercial. That was the case this week when Mack Trucks presented a commercial for their upcoming Mack Masters event that featured a wrestling theme and several wrestling stars.

Initially, the commercial featured some interesting Easter eggs: a wrestling match playing on the screen in the background; an action figure of the late Mr. Brodie Lee sitting on the desk; and the words "click here" replaced with "Kliq This," a reference to the infamous group of outlaws in mid-1990s WWF. From there, the commercial dove head-first into wrestling references, with AEW commentator Jim Ross doing voiceover as AEW's Rey Fenix, Brody King, Evil Uno, Danhausen, and The Gunns were joined by Impact Wrestling's Masha Slamovich, Jordynne Grace, and Jonathan Gresham inside of an auto shop working on trucks. In typical wrestling fashion, the scene quickly turned into an all-out melee, with the stars of the commercial hitting their signature moves on one another.

After that, an employee took the application for Mack Masters to his boss, who was revealed to be WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. The Olympic gold medalist concluded the commercial by saying his famous catchphrase, "It's true, it's damn true!"

The upcoming Mack Masters event is using wrestling themes and terminology beyond just the commercial. The Mack Masters website features pictures, illustrations, and references to our wrestling to describe the company's spring competition.