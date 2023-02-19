Alba Fyre Vs. Ivy Nile And More Announced For 2/21 WWE NXT

WWE announced three matches for the February 21 edition of "WWE NXT." The first match will see Alba Fyre face Diamond Mine's Ivy Nile, while the second match will be a non-title match between "NXT" Tag Team Champions Gallus and Edris Enofe and Malik Blade.

The third match will see Chase U (Andre Chase and Duke Hudson) face The Dyad (Jagger Reid and Rip Flower). As noted, Dyad's fellow Schism stablemate Ava has been "harassing" Chase U's Thea Hail. On the February 7 edition of "NXT," Ava kidnapped and choked out Hail. Hail later escaped and screamed out to the ring when Chase and Hudson were in the middle of a match with Pretty Deadly. A week later, on the February 14 episode, Ava distracted Hail during her match against Tiffany Stratton and made her lose.

Already announced matches for next Tuesday's episode include Bron Breakker defending his "NXT" Championship against Jinder Mahal, Indi Hartwell facing former Toxic Attraction member Jacy Jayne, and former "NXT UK" Champion IIja Dragunov will face Trick Williams.

As reported earlier, NXT's next special is Roadblock and will be on Tuesday, March 7. While no matches have been officially announced, during last week's episode of "NXT," it was implied that "NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez will be defending her title against former "NXT UK" Women's Champion Meiko Satomura at Roadblock. Satomura made her return on the February 14 episode of "NXT" and was Perez's tag team partner against former "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. Satomura and Perez did end up winning the match, which results of last Tuesday's episode are available here.