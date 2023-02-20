Eric Bischoff Shares The Benefits Of Austin Theory's Expected WrestleMania Match With John Cena

Austin Theory successfully defended his United States Championship at Elimination Chamber, furthering the belief that he is going to face John Cena at WrestleMania 39. It was previously reported that the match is locked in, and Eric Bischoff said on "83 Weeks" that it is "just an indication that they have every intention of elevating Austin Theory." Theory has enjoyed a strong run since he was brought to the main roster, initially being Vince McMahon's protégé, which Bischoff saw as a big rub as "Vince McMahon typically doesn't do that type of thing." Of course, McMahon is no longer involved in the creative side of WWE, but Theory has remained a focal part of the product, and could be in line to compete against Cena soon.

"In my mind with Vince out of the picture, presumably, where does Austin Theory go? It seemed like he was kind of just an afterthought there for a while," Bischoff said. "But, with this win and now facing John Cena, that is another massive, massive elevation of his character giving him a rub with a guy like John Cena."

Of course, a match against Cena is not confirmed at this point, but the 16-time World Champion is set to appear on "WWE Raw" next month, and Bischoff is "looking forward to seeing how that plays out" between them. However, Theory will need to defeat Edge tonight on "Raw" to take his title to WrestleMania, as the Rated-R Superstar is set to answer Theory's open challenge tonight.

