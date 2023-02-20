Eric Bischoff Is Conflicted About What He'd Do With Sami Zayn At WrestleMania

At WWE Elimination Chamber, Sami Zayn fought gallantly but ultimately came up short against Roman Reigns in his bid for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Now, with just over one month until WrestleMania 39, it looks as though the Tribal Chief will be defending his championship against Cody Rhodes — and Rhodes alone. But what does that mean for Zayn? On the latest "83 Weeks," Eric Bischoff drew on his past experience.

"If it was Eric Bischoff when he was running WCW back in the late '90s, I would've probably been inclined to pivot [to Zayn]," Bischoff said. "I probably would've gotten a little bit caught up in the emotion." Fast forward to the present, and he hopes he would've learned his lesson. "I've learned since the late '90s how important it is to have a structured, disciplined story," he added. "I would like to think that I would stay the course," though he admits the support Zayn has right now is white-hot. On the other hand, that's what makes this particular decision a little easier for him to make.

"The fans really want to see him get that title," Bischoff continued. "It's not like they're going to stop wanting it, right? That's what you want. It's not so important that they get the title, it's important that they're chasing the title. And the only way that works is if the audience really wants it." Therefore, one question remains.