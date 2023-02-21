Mercedes Moné Comments On Bar Rescue Appearance Alongside Naomi

It's been a little under a year since Mercedes Moné and Trinity Fatu walked out of WWE. Then known as Sasha Banks and Naomi respectively, the two women were fed up with WWE's creative direction and left behind their WWE Women's Tag Championship belts in protest. The relationship between the two still appears strong as both women appear in the background of the latest advertisement for the new season of "Bar Rescue." "Bar Rescue" host Jon Taffer can be seen chastising a bar employee while Moné and Fatu look on in embarrassment or horror or both.

Moné took note of the appearance saying, "I just wanted a shot [beer emoji] and [french fry emoji]."

Fatu responded to Moné, laughing that she "just wanted [her] quesadilla." Then later retweeted the trailer on her own, jesting that, "Uncle Jon snapped."

Moné has been busy as of late, winning the IWGP Women's Championship from KAIRI at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Battle in the Valley on Saturday. It was Moné's first match in nine months. She also closed the pay-per-view posing in the ring with IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada.

Moné recently appeared at New York Fashion Week. Meanwhile, Fatu's future remains unclear, with the "Bar Rescue" appearance marking her first official one in some time.

The new season of "Bar Rescue" is set to premiere on the Paramount Network on Sunday, February 26. All Elite Wrestling stars Adam Cole and former AEW Women's Champion Dr. Britt Baker DMD previously appeared on "Bar Rescue" in May of last year.