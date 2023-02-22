NJPW's KENTA Announced For Six-Man Tag Match At Impact No Surrender Fallout

Things are changing in the Bullet Club these days with their leader Jay White now no longer allowed in NJPW, both in Japan and the United States. But the group is showing no signs of stopping, even with a leadership void at the moment. They'll be very active this upcoming Sunday in Impact Wrestling, with long-time member KENTA set to feature on the show.

Earlier today on Twitter, Impact made the following announcement regarding a six-man tag team match that will take place at Night Two of their upcoming No Surrender Fallout event.

"BREAKING: Ace Austin, Chris Bey and KENTA face Josh Alexander, Rich Swann and Frankie Kazarian THIS SUNDAY at #NoSurrenderFallout Night 2 in Sam's Town in Las Vegas," the tweet read.

The six-man tag match will be KENTA's second-ever match for Impact Wrestling. He will make his debut for the promotion at No Surrender this Friday, teaming with Austin and Bey to take on The Motor City Machine Guns and fellow NJPW star KUSHIDA. Best known for his runs in Pro Wrestling NOAH and now NJPW, KENTA has previously had stops in the US for WWE, where he wrestled as Hideo Itami, and wrestled in AEW as well.

He recently lost to Hiroshi Tanahashi at NJPW's New Beginning show in Osaka event ten days ago. KENTA regained momentum in a big way this past Saturday at Battle in the Valley in San Jose where he defeated Fred Rosser, albeit with an assist from Juice Robinson, to become NJPW Strong Openweight Champion, the third man in history to hold the title.