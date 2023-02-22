Jimmy Korderas Believes WWE Missed An Opportunity With Montez Ford On Raw

Jimmy Korderas believes that there was something missing on "WWE Raw" this week that should have been addressed.

The former WWE official was referring to Montez Ford, who wasn't mentioned on the show Monday night despite having a standout performance at the Elimination Chamber premium live event on Saturday. On his latest "Reffin Rant," Korderas noted that everybody was talking about Ford, who was involved in the United States Title Elimination Chamber match, after the event, including Triple H, who publicly praised him. Korderas said he understands that we're on the road to WrestleMania, but the Street Profits member was still worth at least a mention on "Raw," especially considering that he was involved in an injury angle on Saturday.

"This guy is a star waiting to be made. He has all the tools, he checks all the boxes," Korderas said. "But he didn't get mentioned at all during 'Raw.' They didn't really show anything involving him. No update on his injury, which played a major role in the match. I think that was a missed opportunity. They could have at least let the crowd in, and keep him fresh in their minds."

Ford's injury during the match set up Logan Paul's sneak attack on Seth Rollins. Rollins hit a Stomp on Ford while his head was dangling over the ropes onto the outside section of the chamber structure. That led to WWE's medical team helping Ford to the back, which allowed Paul to enter.

It was reported later that Ford was not legitimately injured. Even though the injury was not addressed on television, it could be something WWE turns into an angle upon his return to the ring.

