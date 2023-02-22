Josh Alexander And Mickie James Favored To Retain Titles At Impact No Surrender

With WWE Elimination Chamber last weekend, Impact No Surrender this weekend, and AEW Revolution next weekend, it's a good time to be an odds maker for wrestling events. And with only two days left before that No Surrender show, the folks at BetOnline have provided some thing for wrestling fans to put their cold hard cash down on.

Those hoping the odds could indicate at least a title change or two at No Surrender may be disappointed, as all the champions are favored to retain, with Impact World Champion Josh Alexander a significant favorite to retain over challenger Rich Swann. Mickie James is also favored, albeit at lower odds than those of Alexander. Only Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry seems to be in any danger, as he is only a slight favorite to retain over Moose.

Outside of the title matches, the most interesting odds are perhaps those for the four-way match to determine Alexander's next challenger. And as of now, the favorite appears to be Steve Maclin, who is a solid favorite over Heath, PCO, and Brian Myers. Heath and PCO both find themselves with similar odds, while Myers finds himself last, a long shot at +500.

IMPACT World Championship Match

Josh Alexander (c) -2000 (1/20)

Rich Swann +700 (7/1)

IMPACT Knockouts World Championship Match

Mickie James (c) -700 (1/7)

Masha Slamovich +400 (4/1)

IMPACT Digital Media Championship Match

Joe Hendry (c) -150 (2/3)

Moose +110 (11/10)

IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Champ Match

Death Dollz (c) -400 (1/4)

The HEX +250 (5/2)

IMPACT World Championship Contenders Match

Steve Maclin -500 (1/5)

Heath +400 (4/1)

PCO +400 (4/1)

Brian Myers +500 (5/1)

Trios Match Winner

Bullet Club -160 (5/8)

Time Machine +120 (6/5)

Singles Match

Jonathan Gresham -200 (1/2)

Mike Bailey +150 (3/2)

Singles Match

Frankie Kazarian -600 (1/6)

KON +350 (7/2)

Singles Match

Deonna Purrazzo -500 (1/5)

Gisele Shaw +300 (3/1)