Alexa Bliss Says Her WWE 2K23 Rating Should Have Gone Down, Not Up

The roster ratings for "WWE 2K23" were revealed earlier this week, and some superstars have commented on their numbers. After GUNTHER's rating was changed due to having Nazi connotations, he claimed that it was too low for a star of his caliber. That said, Alexa Bliss doesn't share GUNTHER's self-belief, as she feels that her rating might be too high.

Bliss gained an 85 rating in this year's game, which is one point higher than her 84 rating on "WWE 2K22." In an interview with UpUpDownDown, she said that her new rating is "pretty fair," though she admitted that she expected it to be lower. Bliss noted that she's lost some steam in the last 12 months, echoing comments she made last year regarding the state of her character.

"I've been a little lost lately... on my game. I haven't really been on my game, and so that's why I'm looking to change all of that tonight." Afterward, she said that she was on the "slow burn" road to success, and despite being surprised by her impressive "WWE 2K23" rating, she's still more than happy to accept it.

Since returning to action on "WWE Raw" last year, Bliss has found success hard to come by. She unsuccessfully challenged Bianca Belair for the "Raw" Women's Championship at this year's WWE Royal Rumble and she's been absent from WWE television in recent weeks. She was recently confronted by Uncle Howdy, suggesting that she'll be part of Bray Wyatt's current storyline. However, it appears that Wyatt wants Bobby Lashley or Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania 39, and it remains to be seen if Bliss will factor into those plans.