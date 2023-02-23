The Breakup MJF Referenced On AEW Dynamite May Have Basis In Reality

Professional wrestling often tries to blur the lines between reality and entertainment, and sometimes it can get messy. Nobody currently embodies that mindset more than AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman. During last night's heated exchange with Bryan Danielson on "AEW Dynamite," MJF blurred the lines even further when he revealed that his fiancee has dumped him.

"I wanted to start a family with her, I wanted to have children with her, and you know what she did, Bryan Danielson? She left me," MJF said.

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, that part of MJF's promo was a shoot. Last night, Sapp tweeted: "The MJF promo had a lot of truth to it. Normally wouldn't cover that type of thing, but he and his fiancee did have a split as was referenced on tonight's AEW Dynamite."

MJF and Naomi Rosenblum announced their engagement in September, but their respective Instagram posts celebrating the moment have been removed. Additionally, MJF and Rosenblum no longer follow one each other on the app. However, this all could just be another instance of the AEW World Champion doing what he does, which is attempt to work the fans.

Regardless of whether or not he's still engaged, MFJ will put his title on the line against "The American Dragon" in a 60-minute Iron Man match on March 5 at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view.