AEW Rampage Preview (2/24): Young Bucks Take On Aussie Open, Toni Storm Vs. Willow Nightingale, Keith Lee And Dustin Rhodes Speak

Tonight's "AEW Rampage" is set to include four action-packed matches, as well as the opportunity for Keith Lee and Dustin Rhodes to get some words off their chest following Lee's return and Rhodes' loss against Swerve Strickland last week. Two of wrestling's most exciting tag teams will clash as the Young Bucks face off against Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher of Aussie Open. The former NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions recently revealed that they were free agents, and are no doubt looking to make a major splash in AEW following their appearance in Wednesday's battle royale.

Toni Storm will continue to wage war against talent who have made their names in AEW when she takes on Willow Nightingale tonight. Storm and her ally Saraya have been wreaking havoc in recent weeks, spray-painting opponents and signs from fans to make their presence known. Nightingale will likely need some help if she hopes to keep Saraya from getting involved.

Elsewhere on the card, up-and-comer Action Andretti will wrestle Sammy Guevara of the Jericho Appreciation Society. Alongside Ricky Starks, Andretti has been engaged in a feud with the JAS ever since his upset victory over Jericho last December.

Last week, Lee came to the aid of Rhodes when the veteran was on the receiving end of a post-match beatdown from Strickland and Parker Boudreaux of the Mogul Affiliates. It's clear Lee isn't ready to move on from the betrayal of his former partner, and it seems likely he'll temporarily join forces with Rhodes to start to even the odds against Strickland's group.

Following a stint in Japan wrestling with Suzuki-Gun, Lance Archer has returned to AEW, and the big man will be in action tonight against an unknown opponent. He will undoubtedly look to show fans what they've been missing in his absence.