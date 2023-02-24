Mercedes Mone's In-Ring NJPW Debut To Air On AXS TV Next Week

In case you missed last weekend's Battle In The Valley and the NJPW in-ring debut of Mercedes Mone, now you can put it into your calendar as to when you can catch it on AXS TV.

The cable channel announced the schedule for its coverage of the San Jose event with Mone's match with KAIRI for the IWGP Women's Championship airing next week on March 2. That bout marked her first in-ring action in more than nine months after exiting WWE in May of last year. However, her appearance at January's Wrestle Kingdom 17 set the stage to challenge for the title and get back into the squared circle to wrestle once again.

There's been a lot of wonder as to how long Mone might stick around NJPW, and the answer appears to be that her stint will be for as long as she wishes. As the new IWGP Women's Champion, she is only on the books for two more matches as it stands now, but there is the distinct possibility that Mone decides to hang around longer and continue being a centerpiece for this new NJPW title.

As for the other big matches from Battle In The Valley, the following week — on March 9 — fans will be able to check out the Battle In The Valley main event between Kazuchika Okada and Hiroshi Tanahashi with the IWGP World Heavyweight Title on the line. Plus, they'll get the contest between Eddie Kingston and Jay White where the loser had to NJPW.