Lance Archer Comments On Imminent AEW Return Alongside Jake Roberts

It was announced during "AEW Dynamite" on February 22, that Lance Archer would be making his return to the ring tonight on "AEW Rampage." Archer's opponent was not revealed, leading many to believe that this will be a chance for Archer to showcase the dominance he had previously shown prior to recent months. Appearing on "Busted Open Radio," Archer addressed his impending return to action.

"This is the first time I've stepped back in a ring since I left Japan, which was back on December 23," Archer said. "There is a lot of pent up frustration, a lot of rage that's going to come out tonight and introducing kind of a new image and Jake and I are back together. Jake, I don't, I cannot even remember the last time Jake and I were together ringside." WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts has not been seen much on AEW TV as of late either, although he's been dealing with health issues.

Archer's most recent AEW contest came on the November 18 "Rampage" in the first round of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament — losing to eventual winner Ricky Starks. His biggest victory to date in AEW is over Jon Moxley, defeating him on the July 21, 2021 "Dynamite" for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship. Archer later discussed how while he is with AEW, his goal is to go after the AEW World Championship — a title that is currently held by MJF. He has had two matches for the AEW World Championship during his tenure with AEW, however, he came up short both times.

