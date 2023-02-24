Drew McIntyre Says Tickets To WWE SmackDown In London Sold Out In 60 Seconds

Tickets officially went on sale today for Money in the Bank, which will take place in the O2 Arena in London, England, as well as a preceding episode of "WWE SmackDown." Following the tickets going on sale, it was reported that the event sold out in one minute, which former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has seemingly been told as well. The "Scottish Warrior" tweeted out: "I've been told tickets today sold out in one minute flat"

The Money in the Bank premium live event will take place on July 1, 2023, less than a year after WWE produced the Clash at the Castle PLE. WWE found major success with Clash at the Castle — with it producing record numbers as the first stadium show in the United Kingdom in over 30 years for WWE. While Money in the Bank is not in a stadium this year, the O2 arena can fill around 20,000 fans.

With the event being months away, no matches have been announced for the show. However, there will likely be a men's and a women's Money in the Bank match, as has been seen in previous years. Drew McIntyre took part in the main event of Clash at the Castle, as he was unsuccessful in his attempt at defeating Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. While he may still be looking to win the world title, Cody Rhodes also has his eyes set on Reigns and his titles at WrestleMania 39. If Rhodes was to defeat Reigns for the titles, he and current Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER have both expressed interest in facing off overseas in Europe — with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship potentially being on the line.