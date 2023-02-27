Mark Davis' Mom 'Bummed' About Aussie Open's Recent Loss On AEW Rampage

Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis of Aussie Open made a valiant effort on Friday's "AEW Rampage," coming up just short against the Young Bucks to kick off the show. They say there are no moral victories however, and there was still disappointment for Davis after the loss, and even more so from an unlikely source; his mother. But then again, that appears to be the case for almost all of Davis' matches. Shortly after his defeat, Davis took to Twitter to reveal that his mother has a keen interest in all his matches, and the same reaction whenever he comes up short.

"My mum still texts me after every match to ask if I won and is bummed every time I tell her naw," Davis tweeted. And just in case anyone thought the reaction would be different this time, Davis posted photographic proof of a text exchange with his mother following the loss, where she reacted as only a mother could to her son giving her bad news about a wrestling match. "Ohhhhh poop," Davis' mother said.

Fortunately, Mrs. Davis' baby boy will have many opportunities to avenge said losses coming up. Not only did Davis and Fletcher work the first set of ROH TV tapings this past weekend, but the duo will have another chance to earn victory in AEW this Wednesday, as they compete in the Casino Tag Team Royale. The winner of the match will join Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett, The Acclaimed, and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Gunns in a four-way title match at AEW Revolution.