Sami Zayn Vs. Roman Reigns Rematch Announced For WWE Live Event In Toronto

Sami Zayn may have fallen short in his quest to dethrone Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber and topple The Bloodline in his hometown of Montreal. But he's getting a second shot at the gold soon enough You just won't be able to see it unless you find yourself inside Toronto's Coca-Cola Coliseum at the beginning of March. Today, the venue announced the untelevised rematch would be main eventing the WWE live event taking place in Canada on Saturday, March 4.

JUST ANNOUNCED! Canadaâ€™s own @SamiZayn takes on @WWERomanReigns in a rematch for the Undisputed @WWE Universal Championship! Get your tickets for #WWE Road To WrestleMania at Coca-Cola Coliseum this Saturday March 4: https://t.co/5QYCRhMocU 🎟 pic.twitter.com/3LJORwpptx — Coca-Cola Coliseum (@CocaColaClsm) February 27, 2023

Previously scheduled for the card, Zayn was set to partner with fellow Canadian Kevin Owens for a tag team battle against Reigns and fellow Bloodline member Solo Sikoa. But this is why you're always told that the card is subject to change. With Zayn still attempting to work out his issues with Owens after months of turmoil, WWE may be reluctant to have them on the same page just yet. Many are expecting Owens and Zayn to officially reconcile prior to WrestleMania 39 and square off with The Usos for their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, which may be a reason for the change.

While Zayn winning in Toronto and heading into WrestleMania 39 as the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is not impossible, a defeat of "The Tribal Chief" here is highly improbable. Reigns' historic reign as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has lasted over 900 days, and the WWE Championship has not changed hands at a house show-type event since November 1994. Bob Backlund lost the title to Diesel at Madison Square Garden that night.