Jon Moxley Vs. Davey Richards Announced For Josh Barnett's Bloodsport

Since it's beginning back in 2018, GCW Bloodsport — sometimes more specifically Josh Barnett's Bloodsport – has become a WrestleMania weekend staple, known for its unique combination of shoot wrestling, pro wrestling, and MMA. It also has frequent appearances from top AEW star Jon Moxley. And with Moxley already announced to appear at the 9th edition of Bloodsport, it was only a question of who would be brave enough to step up and face him.

Earlier today on Twitter, Barnett announced who Moxley would be facing at Bloodsport, and it's a name he likely hasn't thought of in a long time.

"It's been 13 years since these two clashed one-on-one in the ring," Barnett tweeted. "That last meeting was a time limit draw. A wrestler can change a lot in 13 years... But one that hasn't changed for these two athletes – they are out for BLOOD! Jon Moxley vs Davey Richards."

Moxley and Richards did in fact wrestle to a 15 minute draw in their last singles encounter on February 20, 2010, with Moxley ultimately retaining the HWA Heavyweight Championship as a result. The two faced each other one last time in tag team action a month later at wXw The Vision in Philadelphia, with Moxley and Sami Callihan defeating Richards and long time partner Eddie Edwards.

The match will come right as Richards is potentially set to hit the open market, with his contract with MLW set to expire in the spring.