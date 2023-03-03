Konnan Believes WWE Crowds Would Have Turned On Bray Wyatt In Extended LA Knight Feud

Upon Bray Wyatt's return to WWE after being released in 2021, he began a feud with LA Knight. Their rivalry ended after the two competed in a Pitch Black match at the Royal Rumble. Wyatt walked out of the match the victor, defeating Knight in fairly quick fashion with a Sister Abigail. While some criticized the match and feud as a whole, Wyatt continues receiving positive reactions from audiences when he appears in person or onscreen.

While the crowd response has been mainly positive towards Wyatt, former WCW star Konnan stated what he believes would have happened if the Knight versus Wyatt feud continued following the Royal Rumble, appearing on "K100." "If that thing would have been extended, they would have turned on him." This was only Wyatt's first match since returning to WWE, with many excited to see the former WWE Champion back in action.

While he has not appeared live much since, he's seemingly challenged the winner of Bobby Lashley versus Brock Lesnar from Elimination Chamber — which wound up being Lashley — to a match at WrestleMania 39. On the February 27 "WWE Raw," a video was shown as Lashley was walking to the back of Wyatt dancing on the screen doing his muscle man persona. A match between Lashley and Wyatt has yet to be made official for WrestleMania 39, however, it's highly unlikely either man would be left off the WrestleMania card.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "K100" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc for the transcription.