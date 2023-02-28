Bad Bunny Gets Hyped As The Pre-Order Bonus In New WWE 2K23 Trailer

WWE has seen an influx of celebrity talent putting on show-stealing matches in recent years; Logan Paul and Bad Bunny serve as prime examples. That has trickled into WWE's video games. After last year's WWE 2K22 featured Paul and Machine Gun Kelly, this year's WWE 2K23 will include Bad Bunny as a pre-order exclusive character.

A new trailer for WWE 2K23 was released today, showcasing what the Grammy Award-winning pop star is capable of in the game, and, suffice it to say, he's pulling out some pretty veteran maneuvers. In a match with The Miz, Bad Bunny is executing moves like a Tilt-A-Whirl head scissors, elbow drop, and Tilt-A-Whirl arm drag. In addition, you get to sneak a peek at Bunny's ring entrance. The game is set for release on March 17, but fans will be allowed to access the game early by purchasing the Deluxe Edition.

Bunny made his WWE debut at WrestleMania 37, winning a tag team match with partner Damian Priest against The Miz and John Morrison, who recently praised Bunny's seamless transition to wrestling. That bout — and Bunny's athleticism in particular — earned him the respect of both fans and wrestlers alike. He also made an appearance at the 2022 Royal Rumble where, as a surprise entrant, he drew No. 27. Bunny lasted just under 10 minutes before being eliminated by "The Beast" Brock Lesnar on Lesnar's way to victory. Bunny even managed to register two eliminations while in the match.

Bad Bunny won Best Música Urbana Album at this year's Grammys for his album "Un Verano Sin Ti."