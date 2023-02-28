Alleged Cain Velasquez Shooting Target To Stand Trial For Child Molestation

It's safe to say one of the darkest stories the wrestling world has seen recently is the saga of Cain Velasquez. The former UFC Heavyweight Champion, brief WWE star, and occasional Lucha Libre AAA performer has spent the last year facing 10 charges, including attempted murder, after he pursued and shot at another vehicle, injuring the passenger in the car. It would later be revealed Velasquez was after a man accused of molesting a young relative of the combat sports veteran, with a lawsuit later being filed against the man as well.

Now another development in the case has occurred. MMA Junkie reports that Harry Goularte, the man accused of molesting Velasquez' relative, will stand trial. The case moved forward following a preliminary hearing on Monday, where the young accuser implicated Goularte for the crime. It was the first time in court that Goularte had publicly been accused of the offense. The announcement comes a year after Goularte had first been charged for the alleged incident; he is facing one felony count of "lewd acts with a minor under the age of 14." The accused entered a plea of not guilty back in June. In addition to the accuser, Velasquez' wife also testified yesterday, as did Goularte's mother, Patricia Bender. Velasquez himself was not present for the hearing, as he continues to be under house arrest while awaiting trial.

Despite that restriction, Velasquez was able to return to wrestling in December, participating in AAA's US event in Tempe, Arizona, where Velasquez went to college at Arizona State. Velasquez had reportedly agreed to appear for more AAA US dates in 2023, but no such US events have been announced as of this writing.

If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.