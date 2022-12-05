Cain Velasquez's AAA Run Could Continue Into WWE WrestleMania Weekend - Exclusive

If one were to have predicted that 2022 would see former UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez begin the year by being arrested, followed by him ending it by working for Lucha Libre AAA, one would've understandably done a double take. Somehow, it all came to pass, including the part where Velasquez wrestled for AAA this past weekend in Tempe, Arizona. And it appears that was only the start of AAA and Velasquez reaffirming their relationship that began back in 2019.

Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman has learned that Velasquez and AAA have reached a verbal agreement for the former UFC and WWE star to work about five more shows for the Lucha libre promotion, with the option for more beyond that. The agreement, as of now, is on a per-date basis, and Velasquez and AAA have not come to terms on a full-time deal. Also, considering his legal situation, it is not clear if he would be allowed to work AAA dates in Mexico or be restricted to shows in the United States.

Sources did tell Wrestling Inc. that Velasquez is in the mix to work for the promotion's reported upcoming show in Carson, California, which is tentatively scheduled to take place WrestleMania weekend in early April. Earlier reports suggested that AAA was looking at running the event in a 7,000 stadium, though no venue has been confirmed at this time.

This would be Velasquez's third stint with AAA. He had previously worked TripleMania XXVII, followed by AAA Invading NY in Madison Square Garden's Hulu Theater in 2019, shortly before he signed a deal with WWE.