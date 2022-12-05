Cain Velasquez's AAA Run Could Continue Into WWE WrestleMania Weekend - Exclusive
If one were to have predicted that 2022 would see former UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez begin the year by being arrested, followed by him ending it by working for Lucha Libre AAA, one would've understandably done a double take. Somehow, it all came to pass, including the part where Velasquez wrestled for AAA this past weekend in Tempe, Arizona. And it appears that was only the start of AAA and Velasquez reaffirming their relationship that began back in 2019.
Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman has learned that Velasquez and AAA have reached a verbal agreement for the former UFC and WWE star to work about five more shows for the Lucha libre promotion, with the option for more beyond that. The agreement, as of now, is on a per-date basis, and Velasquez and AAA have not come to terms on a full-time deal. Also, considering his legal situation, it is not clear if he would be allowed to work AAA dates in Mexico or be restricted to shows in the United States.
Sources did tell Wrestling Inc. that Velasquez is in the mix to work for the promotion's reported upcoming show in Carson, California, which is tentatively scheduled to take place WrestleMania weekend in early April. Earlier reports suggested that AAA was looking at running the event in a 7,000 stadium, though no venue has been confirmed at this time.
This would be Velasquez's third stint with AAA. He had previously worked TripleMania XXVII, followed by AAA Invading NY in Madison Square Garden's Hulu Theater in 2019, shortly before he signed a deal with WWE.
Velasquez' Legal Situation
A year after his WWE release, Velasquez returned to AAA in for one show in December 2021. He would team with Pagano and Psycho Clown to take on Impact's Black Taurus, Rey Escorpion, and Lucha libre legend LA Park at TripleMania Regia, ultimately emerging victorious after submitting Park with help from Lucha libre legend Rayo de Jalisco Jr.
Velasquez and AAA's agreement will be heavily influenced by the former's ongoing legal situation. Velasquez is currently awaiting trial on charges of attempted murder, after a February incident where Velasquez was involved in a car chase that ended with him firing a gun and injuring a passenger of the car he was chasing. Velasquez was allegedly targeting the driver, who was later revealed to have been accused of abusing Velasquez's young son at daycare.
The former UFC star spent most of the year in prison awaiting trial, before being granted bail early in November. In a surprising move, Velasquez sought and was granted, permission to work AAA's event in Tempe, Arizona, though he was accompanied by a law enforcement officer and was to reimburse the county for said travel arrangements.