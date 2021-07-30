It appears Cain Velasquez is ready to get back into the ring. In an appearance on the In the Corner with Cyrus Fees podcast, the former UFC Heavyweight Champion revealed he will be getting back into wrestling later this year. And he’ll be doing it in the promotion where he made his in ring debut.

“I’m doing a show in December for AAA,” Velasquez revealed. “To for me, I love AAA and I’m going to keep doing that right now.

“I love WWE as well, but I have to first develop myself in order for me to go out there. I’m going to keep doing stuff and have fun with it.”

Velasquez joined AAA in 2019, signing a three match deal with the promotion. He made his first appearance at TripleMania XXVII, where he teamed with AEW’s Cody Rhodes and Psycho Clown to defeat current Impact star Black Taurus, current NXT Champion Karrion Kross (then Killer Kross) and former Lucha Underground star Texano Jr. His performance received strong reviews, as did a follow up performance at AAA’s Invading NY show in September, where Velasquez, Psycho Clown and current AEW star Brian Cage defeated Taurus, Texano and Rey Escorpion.

Velasquez’ success drew interest from both AEW and WWE, and he ultimately signed a contract with WWE in October of that year. He feuded with former UFC rival Brock Lesnar, culminating in a match at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia where Lesnar soundly defeated him. Velasquez then disappeared from TV and was pulled from a Royal Rumble appearance following an injury. He ultimately never appeared on WWE programming again before being released in April as part of cuts brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Until this week, Velasquez had made no mention of plans in wrestling or UFC since his release.

While AAA currently has no dates announced for December, it is expected the event Velasquez will work is TripleMania Regia, a TripleMania style show out of a baseball stadium in Monterrey. AAA first held the event in December of 2019 in Monterrey’s Estadio de Beisbol and was scheduled to hold the event again last year. It was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.