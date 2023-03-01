GCW Champion Nick Gage Confirmed For Scene Of The Crime Show In Orlando

At this point in Game Changer Wrestling's existence, it's almost impossible for one of their shows to not feature the man who represents that murder death kill gang, h8 club, Eastern Bloc, gang affiliated, MDK, all f*****g day. And sure enough, that man, that king, the God of that s**t will be in town the next time GCW comes to Florida, even if the name of the show is a bit on the nose given that performer's past.

Tuesday morning, the promotion announced on Twitter that Orlando, Florida will be getting to see GCW World Champion Nick Gage at GCW Scene of the Crime in April.

"ORLANDO UPDATE," GCW tweeted. "Just Signed: NICK F'N GAGE comes to ORLANDO on April 22nd for #GCWScene!"

No opponent was listed for Gage at this time, similar to how opponents have yet to be announced for El Hijo del Vikingo and Allison Danger, who will both wrestle at GCW's upcoming Atlanta show just prior to the Orlando stop. In addition to Gage, Masha Slamovich, Allie Katch, Effy, Blake Christian, Nick Wayne, Jordan Oliver, and the recently announced Sumie Sakai will also be wrestling on the show.

The only question now will be whether Gage will still be holding the GCW World Title when the promotion reaches Orlando. The now three time champion, who has successfully defended the title five times during this reign, is currently scheduled to defend the title against Slamovich on March 17 at GCW Eye For An Eye, taking place out of the Melrose Ballroom in New York City.