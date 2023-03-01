El Hijo Del Vikingo Returns To GCW For April Show In Atlanta

Since finally getting his visa and arriving in the United States, AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo has been leaving the mark many long time lucha fans expected him to, wowing crowds for Warrior Wrestling, Pro Wrestling Guerilla, and Game Changer Wrestling. He's also gearing up for several more GCW appearances real soon.

One of those appearances will be coming towards the end of April, with GCW officially announcing Vikingo's participation on Twitter Tuesday evening.

"ATLANTA UPDATE," the tweet reads. "VIKINGO returns to GCW on April 21st at Center Stage in ATLANTA!"

While no opponent was given for Vikingo at this time, his presence for GCW's return to Atlanta will surely bolster a card that already has a lot of intrigue, thanks to the announcement that Allison Danger will also be appearing. The co-founder of SHIMMER will be wrestling only her second match since retiring back in 2013, following a tag team match with nephew Colby Corino back in October 2022.

As for Vikingo, fans won't have to wait till April 21 to see him in a GCW ring again. The AAA star will be in action at GCW Ransom this Sunday, taking on fellow high flyer Alex Zayne, and will also take part in Gringo Loco's The Wrld On Lucha event during WrestleMania weekend, where he will battle fellow AAA star, friend, and rival Laredo Kid. That bout would be one of Laredo Kid's first matches back since suffering an injury in a match with Vikingo back in October.